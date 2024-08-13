Madhur Bhandarkar says he plans Fashion 2 about the 'disappearance of supermodels': Anybody can be a model, influencer

Madhur Bhandarkar recently discussed his intentions to create a sequel to Fashion (2008). The director expressed his desire to produce a film or series that explores the present condition of the modeling and fashion industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur mentioned his interest in shedding light on the diminishing prominence of supermodels in an age dominated by social media, where celebrities have taken center stage as showstoppers and influencers have assumed the role of models. (Also read: Kangana re-unites with Fashion director, Amitabh-Abhishek seen at Ram Temple) Madhur Bhandarkar said he wants to make Fashion 2 about 'disappearance of supermodels'

Madhur Bhandarkar reveals about Fashion sequel

Madhur, when quizzed if he had any plans for Fashion 2, opined, “I feel Fashion has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it also is apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting. Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 - where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”

About Fashion

Madhur's Fashion featured Priyanka Chopra as the protagonist. Arbaaz Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Mughda Godse, Samir Soni, Kitu Gidwani and others also played crucial characters in the movie. While Priyanka won the National Film Award for Best Female Actor, Kangana bagged the award in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category. Fashion was the story of a small-town girl becoming a supermodel. The movie delved into the dark side of the glamour industry.

Madhur's last directorial was Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Babli Bouncer (2022).