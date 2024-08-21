Who is Alex Cooper? Podcaster, who signed $125M deal for Call Her Daddy show, once badmouthed Priyanka Chopra

Alex deal with SiriusXM

The podcast, however, will not be exclusive to SiriusXM. People will be able to stream Call Her Daddy on all platforms, including Spotify. According to the report, the agreement gives SiriusXM exclusive distribution and advertising rights for the podcast.

Apart from this, it also gives SiriusXM rights over the Unwell brand’s lineup of shows. These include Pretty Lonesome With Madeline Argy, Hot Mess With Alix Earle, In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele and Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey.

More about the $125 million deal

The Hollywood Reporter, citing its sources, reported that the deal covers a little over three years. Earlier, Alex signed a "record-breaking three-year $60 million Spotify deal in 2021".

The report quoted Alex as saying, "I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM. The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM, we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more … I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

About Alex and her podcast

The chat show Call Her Daddy was launched in 2018 and hosted by Alex and co-host Sofia Franklyn. Barstool Sports acquired the show, and it became a huge success. In 2020, Alex parted ways with Sofia. The next year, she signed the deal with Spotify and her podcast has become “a modern twist on feminism." The celebrity guests include Priyanka Chopra, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Post Malone, Jane Fonda, and John Mayer.

Alex, aka Alexandra Cooper, was born in Pennsylvania in August 1994. Her father is a TV sports producer, and her mother is a psychologist. In 2021, Time Magazine called her "arguably the most successful woman in podcasting" after the Spotify deal. Last year, Alex got engaged to producer Matt Kaplan. They married on April 6 this year in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

When Alex spoke mean things about Priyanka

Last year, Priyanka appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy. She talked about her life in the US, winning the Miss World pageant, her career in India and also the bullying she faced in US schools as a young girl. Alexandra listened to Priyanka and shared her own experience with bullying during their conversation. However, Alexandra had earlier said mean things about Priyanka on a public platform not too long ago.

After the Priyanka episode was released, Reddit dug out an old clip from an earlier podcast by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn from 2020. In it, they called Priyanka and Nick Jonas ‘the most annoying couple’. “Priyanka is a lesbian, and Nick has big nipples syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using him as her beard,” Alexandra said as Sofia agreed. The episode was later removed.