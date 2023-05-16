Priyanka Chopra fans ask why she went on Alexandra Cooper's podcast even though she called her ‘lesbian, disgusting'

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Alexandra Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy where she talked about everything from the her life in US, winning Miss World pageant, her career in India and also the bullying she faced in US schools. Alexandra listened to Priyanka and shared her own experience with bullying during their conversation. However, it looks like Alexandra herself may have said horrible, mean things about Priyanka on a public platform not too long ago. (Also read: 'Ooh I smell curry walking down the hallway': How Priyanka Chopra was bullied by her schoolmates in US) Alexandra Cooper recently hosted Priyanka Chopra on her podcast Call Her Daddy.

Soon after the Priyanka episode was released, Reddit dug out an old clip from an earlier podcast by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn from 2020. In it, they called Priyanka and Nick Jonas ‘the most annoying couple’. “I find them very unattractive like I want to punch them,” said one of them as another laughed.

“Priyanka is a lesbian and Nick has big nipples syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using him as her beard,” Alexandra said as Sofia agreed. They even made mean comments about the couple's sex life. “They are constantly posting to prove to the world that they are in love with each other is disgusting and repulsive,” she said. The episode has been removed from channels now.

While fans were unanimously against the women's comments, many also asked why Priyanka even went to Alexandra's podcast. “I love pri but please research first before going on podcasts,” wrote a fan. “Wait WHAT?!? Didn’t Pri just go on her show?! I’m so confused. And mad now. How repulsive of this host,” commented another. “@alexandracooper @sofiafranklyn you know what? You've been called out! You are going to cancelled soon!! Poor Pri , she was so nice to her , her team @team_pc_ should've been a little more responsible. Not just this podcast is hateful but also racist, sexist and homophobic as well! They were literally body Shaming Pri and Nick! Kindly take immediate action against them! Disturbing,” read another comment.

On the podcast, Priyanka opened up to Alexandra about how she was bullied at school in US as a teen. “These girls just started taking me on. What they started saying instead of ‘b*tch stay away from my man’, they started using racial slurs. Like, ‘I smell curry’, ‘Ooh I smell curry walking down the hallway’, ‘I don’t think she had the time to shower'. Nasty, racial things. Then it became just bullying, pushing against lockers, writing something nasty in the bathroom stalls. Things like mean girl stuff that high school is made of,” Priyanka said.

