Paani promotions to brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding: 5 times Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe proved she's the OG desi girl

Earlier today, a teary-eyed Priyanka Chopra took off from Mumbai, promising to see the city again, soon. Her little stint in the city of dreams this time around, was rather eventful. She saw through her brother Siddharth Chopra's intimate wedding festivities, also managing to squeeze in some professional commitments amid the happy chaos. Priyanka Chopra Jonas acing the 'desi girl' at Paani screening; Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities(Photos: X, Instagram)

Her quick run through Mumbai has inevitably once again put the scanner on her 'desi girl' brand, something amply fortified by her stellar ethnic wardrobe picks, not just in India but abroad as well.

Paani promotions

Sabyasachi Fall 2023 is what Priyanka turned out in, to attend the special screening of her Marathi production Paani. The actor channeled quite the throwback vibe in a navy blue churidar set. The svelte kameez with a plunging back stood out for the motif floral embroidery carrying a subtle hint of shimmer. The sheer dupatta, also navy blue added a breezy finish to the ensemble.

A moment that stood out during this appearance of Priyanka's was her sauntering over to the paparazzi to get clicked with them prior to heading in for the screening.

Berries and cream!

This is how PC concisely described her look for the photos she shared from brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. The berry-hued chiffon saree, a custom Manish Malhotra piece, carried trailing floral embroidery the sparkles in which matched the shimmering blouse it was paired with. As for the 'cream', celebrity stylist Ami Patel accessorised Priyanka's look with a vintage, beaded Bulgari necklace and matching bracelet. The delicate high-bun added a touch of retro.

D&G with a desi twist

Earlier this month, Priyanka walked the red carpet for the premiere of husband Nick Jonas' film, The Good Half, in Los Angeles. The Dolce & Gabbana number was all-sheer, in an olive gold, layered over a lacey bodysuit. A black belt cinched the ensemble in at the waist making for a unique take on the traditional saree silhouette.

Stealing the spotlight

Further back ahead this year, all eyes were on Priyanka Chopra as she quite literally, danced the night away as part of Anant Ambani's baarat as the Reliance heir geared up to wed lady love Radhika Merchant. Priyanka opted for a Tarun Tahiliani Haute Couture lehenga in a sublime orange, with extensive embroidery and bead details.

When asked by US jewellery influencer Julia Chafe about the jewels she was decked in, Priyanka quipped, "I'm a Bulgari girl".

A Roman Holi

Back in March, Isha Ambani hosted Mumbai's first-ever 'Roman Holi', an exclusive affair. Priyanka attended the gala do in a pastel-hued Gaurav Gupta couture ensemble, yet another chic take on the saree silhouette. The draped skirt with a risque slit looped over the shoulder and was paired with a bustier blouse carrying the designer's signature Origami sculpting. A statement multi-stone relaxed choker from Bulgari completed the look.

Which of these desi girl looks is your favourite?