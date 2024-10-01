Priyanka Chopra shares her childhood pics, asks fans not to troll her: ‘Almost 25 years later, still figuring it out’

Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about her growing up years and 'entering the big world of entertainment' as a teenager. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka also said that she is 'still figuring it out' after nearly 25 years since then. The actor shared a picture collage of herself--as a kid and a teenager, just after winning the Miss India title. (Also Read | Meet Anjula Acharia, the entrepreneur behind Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood breakthrough) Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka talks about her pre-teen era

Sharing the photo, Priyanka said, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a 'Boy cut' hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra) I went from a 'katori cut' to this. So it was a win."

She added, "(Face with tears of joy emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart."

Priyanka says she's ‘still figuring it out’

Quoting pop singer Britney Spears, she continued, "As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though, aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today."

The actor concluded, "Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today. (Smiling face with hearts emoji) What did your younger self do for you? Post your #growupchallenge #mondaymusings. Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me."

Priyanka upcoming projects

Priyanka recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also started shooting for the second season of Citadel recently.