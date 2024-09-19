Tamannaah Bhatia makes Milan Fashion Week debut, channels ‘mob wife aesthetic’ with faux fur and jumpsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia debuted at the Milan Fashion Week in Italy, giving mafia wife vibes in a Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had the designer, Roberto Cavalli’s signature bold patterns, along with a high-fashion dramatic energy, embodying unapologetic glamour and confidence. With full glam and a striking presence, the actor's first appearance at the event radiated her fierce confidence. Tamannaah Bhatia's Milan Fashion Week outfit had a high-fashion dramatic glam. (Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

About her outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a jumpsuit with an earthy abstract pattern, blending shades of brown with white. The outfit’s plunging v-neckline added a dainty, feminine touch with the reveal of her collarbones. A characteristic trait of most of Roberto Cavalli's designs was the voluminous fur coat, with a touch of wilderness, whether through stripes or fur. The faux-fur coat was the statement piece, adding a boldness to the look.

She let the outfit be the focus and chose not to opt for any extravagant accessories. A chunky, green ring on her index finger stood out as the only accessory. In tune with the dramatic glam theme, her hair was left loose with a middle parting and her makeup was bold with rich blush and dark eyeshadows. Her entire ensemble is reminiscent of the ‘mob-wife aesthetic,' radiating an old-money vibe with lavish faux-fur outwear, bold makeup, and vintage glam.

What's next for Tamannaah

The actor took over the internet with her performance in Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat, leaving everyone grooving to the tunes. The pan-India star’s upcoming movies are Odela 2 and That is Mahalaxmi in Telugu. Her recent movie, other than Stree 2, was also another horror comedy in Tamil, Aranmanai 4.

