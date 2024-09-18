Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship tips reveal overseen red flags: Small lies, power imbalance and more

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have taken over internet with their compatibility and great pairing. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up in an interview with Brut India about the endearing love language that appeals to her the most. However, the journey hasn’t always been easy. She shared lessons from her failed romances, elaborating on red flags to look out for and how heartbreaks have helped her grow. Tamannaah Bhatia knows what a person should and should not ignore in a relationship.(AFP)

Tamannaah’s love languages

There are five ways to express and receive love and affection in a relationship. Dr. Gary Chapman conceptualised five love languages- acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, physical touch, and words of affirmation. Tamannaah values words of affirmation, like positive compliments, affirmations, empathetic understanding, and encouragement which help her feel loved in the relationship. Her other love language is quality time like thoughtful one-to-one conversations, and working together on an activity like cooking or walking. Quality time makes the relationship secure as the partners get undivided attention from each other and spend time with each other.

Heartbreak epiphanies

The Bahubali actor came out stronger from her heartbreaks. She admitted that her two biggest heartbreaks ‘were very important in her evolution.’ They were insightful and helped her understand the workings of a relationship and when it crosses the green flag boundaries.

Her first heartbreak when she was young, taught her a profound lesson. The realisation cleared her vision and helped her focus on her growth more. She understood that because of one person, she refused to give up on opportunities, and widened her horizon to explore. Her other heartbreak lesson happened when she came to terms with the fact that her partner ‘was not good for her’ and lacked the qualities of being a good influence in her life and a prospective long-term partner.

Red flags in a relationship

Tamannaah explained a few red flags one needs to identify in their relationship. These are:

Compulsive liars: Partners who lie in a relationship over the most trivial and irrelevant matters are a big red flag. The white lies turn toxic as lying becomes a habit. Small lies, like lying over liking a movie, may seem harmless, even oddly endearing. But the small lies are toxic, as they make lying the first instinct for everything. Slowly, these white lies turn to deceiving and cheating and eventually end the relationship. Calling out these simple lies is a step forward to mending the innocuous cracks before a rift forms in the relationship.

Power imbalance: It's natural to adapt and change small behaviours in a relationship, but not the entire personality. When someone tries to mould their partner and ‘change them’ it is a form of exerting control. In a way, it is suggestive of the inability to accept their partner as who they are. Tamannaah said, “Trying to change someone is a form of control and it is the easiest way to ruin a good relationship.”

Give and take ratio: Tamannaah acknowledged that a relationship has to be a two-way equation. It’s toxic positivity when only one person puts in all the work in the relationship and keeps ‘giving’ with no expectation of receiving anything, while the other only ‘takes and takes’. She said, “The process of giving and taking is the exchange that makes a relationship.” It’s a red flag if you are always on the end of giving, with no hope of receiving anything.

Tamannaah’s word of advice

She strongly believed in letting go of the idea that 'someone will rescue ‘and take care of me.’ She encouraged self-reliance, emphasizing that even if a man is providing for you, a woman should also strive to be complete by exercising independence. If conventional norms dictate that men are the providers, then women, alongside being the normative nurturers, can also be providers. She said that women are superior because they can do everything.

