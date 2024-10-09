Bigg Boss 18: PETA calls use of donkey on show 'distressing', asks Salman Khan to 'avoid using animals as props'

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 this Sunday unveiled 18 new contestants on the popular reality show. The inmates include a wide mix of TV actors, politicians, and even social media influencers. But it was the '19th contestant' that evoked the most curiosity among the viewers. This time, Bigg Boss chose to get an actual animal - a donkey dubbed Gadhraj - in the Bigg Boss house. The reaction to this has been mixed from the audience and now animal welfare organisation PETA has also taken umbrage to it. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Donkey’s entry leaves contestants puzzled; fans in splits. Watch) Salman Khan with the donkey on the sets of Bigg Boss 18

PETA's letter to Salman Khan

On Wednesday, Shaurya Agrawal, an advocacy associate with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India wrote a letter to Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan, drawing his attention to use of the donkey on the show. "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored," the letter reads. Calling the inclusion of the animal in the show 'distressing', PETA India has urged Salman to use his influence as a host and star 'to surrender the donkey to PETA India, to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys'.

The letter also states that the 'use of animals on a show set is no laughing matter' and urged Salman to 'avoid using animals as props for entertainment'. The letter notes that the donkey was brought into the house by one of the contestants - Advocate Sadavarte.

Public reaction to Bigg Boss 18's donkey

The donkey was introduced by Salman Khan on the day of the grand premiere and he even entrusted the rest of the contestants with its well-being during its stay in the house. While many have found the inclusion of the animal funny, others have said it is not fair for the donkey, a social animal, to be confined in the Bigg Boss house. "The contestants are trapped there with their consent, but the donkey is not," wrote one viewer on Reddit.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, began airing on Colors TV and JioCinema from October 6. The popular reality show sees 18 contestants compete against each other while confined in one house for weeks and months on end.