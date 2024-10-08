Bigg Boss 18: Youtuber slams makers for getting ‘criminal’ Rajat Dalal

Now, YouTuber Shwetab Gangwar has come forward to call out the makers of the show for bringing Rajat to the show, alleging that several criminal cases have been filed against him.

Shwetab Gangwar slams

A video of Shwetab slamming the makers of the show has emerged on social media. The clip was posted on Reddit.

“When I heard this, I felt something was wrong. Like incredibly wrong. And I am going through an extreme emotion right now,” he is seen saying in the video.

He added, “I feel the Bigg Boss team and the people responsible for the selection of contestants have no moral values and boundaries. They don’t consider humanity... There is this person (Rajat) with criminal cases filed against him, he has reportedly hit someone with a helmet... We know there is a violent, aggressive and criminal activity involved.... The team brought him to the show thinking he would be a good addition. They are giving him crores of money and more visibility”.

Shwetab is heard mentioning, “I have no hope now.... We have failed as a society. This is bewildering. They can go to this extent to garner TRPs and money... There are cases against him, what is happening to them”.

In the end, he asserted that it is time to sit back and introspect what is happening in the industry and society.

Know more about Rajat Dalal

Weightlifter Rajat is a controversial social media influencer who has often run into trouble for threatening people. He talked about firing back at CarryMinati for his roast of him. Salman Khan also asked about Rajat beating up people at his home. Recently, Rajat was in news for slamming his car into a biker and not bothering to check on him. In August this year, he drove at a speed of 143 kmph on a busy road, allegedly hitting a biker and remarking, “Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai. (It’s okay that he fell, this is a daily thing)” A case was booked against him, according to PTI.

About Bigg Boss 18

The latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors TV on Sunday evening. Apart from Rajat, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik are also contestants on the show.