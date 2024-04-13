Dibakar Banerjee says going to Bigg Boss house to cast an actor for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 'was just a PR plan'

Dibakar Banerjee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Many fans wondered where is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the teaser of the film recently. There were reports that she exited the film because of bold scenes. The director has now revealed in an interview with India Today how difficult it was to get actors on board because of its gritty and controversial subject matter. (Also read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Bold, in-your-face look at digital generation, where influencers reign supreme. Watch) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was initially cast in the sequel.

What Dibakar said

In the interview, Dibakar did not directly take the name of Nimrit but said, “There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more. But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter Love Sex Aur Dhokha and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

‘They feared being trolled’

He further continued about getting rejected by music labels and added, "We went and asked people who the label wanted but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs. They feared being trolled. These are legitimate reasons as we are all surviving on the internet presence and our followers. A topic that's even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 has come out very different, but I am happy as long as we do not repeat. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles."

The trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released last week. It stars actors Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh in lead roles. The film explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is all set to release on April 19, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place