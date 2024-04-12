Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Bold, in-your-face look at digital generation, where influencers reign supreme. Watch
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer is out. It is raw and uncomfortable to watch, giving a peek into what Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 will offer.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Makers of the highly anticipated Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 treated fans to the upcoming film's trailer on Friday. It is explicit, intriguing and perfectly shows the relevance of love and fame in the times of the internet. LSD 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and backed by Ekta Kapoor, will be released on April 19. The film is a sequel to Dibakar's 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Also read | Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor introduces trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit as first lead. Watch
The film stars actors Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer highlights the clutter-breaking realities of the digital world in a nutshell. Get ready for journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme. The caption to the trailer read, "Served HOT for the digital generation. Ek baar phir hoga (One again) Love, Sex aur Dhokha..."
Watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer
About LSD 2
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to be released on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like Kamsin Kali.
Bonita Rajpurohit on the film
Transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit, who is set to debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, says she is proud to be one of the leads in the upcoming film, which she hopes makes young women like her feel seen. According to the makers, Bonita is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film.
“(It's) quite a moment for me because I never thought I would be in such a position. It makes me feel really proud. The whole trans community has come a really long way. There was a time when trans people were not as much visible in mainstream media. But now, I see some changes and when I am part of that change, I feel honoured. I hope this sets an example to so many girls like me, who are young, who live in rural areas, and that they feel happy,” Bonita told PTI recently.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.