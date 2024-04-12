Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Bold, in-your-face look at digital generation, where influencers reign supreme. Watch

The film stars actors Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer highlights the clutter-breaking realities of the digital world in a nutshell. Get ready for journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme. The caption to the trailer read, "Served HOT for the digital generation. Ek baar phir hoga (One again) Love, Sex aur Dhokha..."

Watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer

About LSD 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to be released on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like Kamsin Kali.

Bonita Rajpurohit on the film

Transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit, who is set to debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, says she is proud to be one of the leads in the upcoming film, which she hopes makes young women like her feel seen. According to the makers, Bonita is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film.

“(It's) quite a moment for me because I never thought I would be in such a position. It makes me feel really proud. The whole trans community has come a really long way. There was a time when trans people were not as much visible in mainstream media. But now, I see some changes and when I am part of that change, I feel honoured. I hope this sets an example to so many girls like me, who are young, who live in rural areas, and that they feel happy,” Bonita told PTI recently.

