Dibakar Banerjee talks about ‘rich filmmakers sitting in their high-end cars’ making films on transgenders

Dibakar Banerjee is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to storytelling. The filmmaker, known for his unconventional choices, is geared up for his upcoming dark crime comedy Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Dibakar, in an interview with ETimes, spoke about how privileged filmmakers attempt movies on complex subjects. (Also read: LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali teaser: Dhanashree Verma grooves with Tony Kakkar. Watch) Dibakar Banerjee reacts to privileged filmmakers attempting stories on sensitive subjects.

Dibakar Banerjee reacts to gimmicky filmmaking on complex subjects

Dibakar emphasised that good script writers, personal experiences and research play a crucial role in ensuring that sensitive themes do not end up as gimmicky. He opined, “It becomes gimmicky when rich filmmakers sitting in their SUVs or high-end cars say, ‘I will tell the story of a poor person, transgender, folk singer, or a beggar.’ So ye tab hota hai jab gore gore log baith ke kaale kaale logo ke liye apni kahani banate hain (So this happens when fair-skinned people narrate their stories for the dark-skinned population).”

He added, “But when you are standing on the road, your shirt drenched in sweat, you are feeling a quench, you are waiting for your cab and then you see a beggar, or a folk singer, or a transgender who gets into prostitution for a living, it's on that road, that the distance and gimmicks are reduced.”

Dibakar Banerjee reflects on his partnership with Ekta Kapoor

LSD 2 is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. When quizzed about his association with Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar, in an interview with Film Companion, said, “I have no idea why Ekta backs me. She knows she is not going to make too much of money, she knows it is going to be a very hard sell. She knows it that she will have to bundle it with many things and really market it in a way that the project remains what it is. And the fact that Ekta knows subversion, so probably from that point of view she backs me.”

