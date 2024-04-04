 LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali teaser: Dhanashree Verma grooves with Tony Kakkar. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali teaser: Dhanashree Verma grooves with Tony Kakkar. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma is seen dancing with singer Tony Kakkar in the teaser of Kamsan Kali, the first song from Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

After an explosive and explicit teaser, titled Pehla Dose, the makers of LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 are prepping to release their first song. Titled Kamsan Kali, it features YouTuber Dhanashree Verma alongside Tony Kakkar, who has composed and sung the song with his sister Neha Kakkar. (Also Read – LSD 2 teaser: Dibakar Banerjee's dark satire on human relations amid crime, social media and reality shows. Watch)

Dhanashree Verma features in LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali
Dhanashree Verma features in LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali

What's in the teaser?

The teaser shows Dhanashree Verma pop up in a pink dress and groove with Tony, who's wearing a black jacket with spikes. The two shake a leg together, with Dhanashree even pinching her waist as she dances. For the uninitiated, Dhanashree is a YouTuber with 6.1M followers on Instagram. She's also the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About the film

The teaser of LSD 2 shows the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. It's an adults-only teaser, which is full of sexually explicit scenes.

As per a statement, the film explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Easy to Swallow, Hard to Resist....LSD2 ka pehla Dose #LoveSexAurDhoka2Teaser out now."

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Ahead of the teaser release, director Dibakar Banerjee issued a disclaimer warning audiences of shocking and bold content they can expect from the film. "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 will be hitting the big screens on April 19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali teaser: Dhanashree Verma grooves with Tony Kakkar. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On