LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali teaser: Dhanashree Verma grooves with Tony Kakkar. Watch

After an explosive and explicit teaser, titled Pehla Dose, the makers of LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 are prepping to release their first song. Titled Kamsan Kali, it features YouTuber Dhanashree Verma alongside Tony Kakkar, who has composed and sung the song with his sister Neha Kakkar. (Also Read – LSD 2 teaser: Dibakar Banerjee's dark satire on human relations amid crime, social media and reality shows. Watch) Dhanashree Verma features in LSD 2 song Kamsan Kali

What's in the teaser?

The teaser shows Dhanashree Verma pop up in a pink dress and groove with Tony, who's wearing a black jacket with spikes. The two shake a leg together, with Dhanashree even pinching her waist as she dances. For the uninitiated, Dhanashree is a YouTuber with 6.1M followers on Instagram. She's also the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About the film

The teaser of LSD 2 shows the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. It's an adults-only teaser, which is full of sexually explicit scenes.

As per a statement, the film explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Easy to Swallow, Hard to Resist....LSD2 ka pehla Dose #LoveSexAurDhoka2Teaser out now."

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Ahead of the teaser release, director Dibakar Banerjee issued a disclaimer warning audiences of shocking and bold content they can expect from the film. "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 will be hitting the big screens on April 19.