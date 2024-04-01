LSD 2 teaser: Dibakar Banerjee's dark satire on human relations amid crime, social media and reality shows. Watch

Dibakar Banerjee, known for his experimental and unique storytelling is back with the sequel to his 2010 crime-thriller Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. The movie was ahead of its time due to its bold content which Indian audiences weren't used to. The teaser to the sequel has now been released which has raised the bar once again with its provocative narrative. (Also read: Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2) Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 teaser is bold and provocative.

LSD 2 leaves no stones unturned in depicting bold and provocative reality shows

In the 2.13 minutes teaser, audiences get a glimpse of the TRP-driven television shows and the lives of Gen Z influencers. Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee, Tushar Kapoor and Anu Malik also make appearances in the movie. From on-screen kiss in a live show to a reality series contestant slapping her mother, the new-age toxicity is authentically portrayed by Dibakar. Uorfi Javed also makes a brief cameo in the teaser. In between the catfights and slurring , there are glimpses of a brutal murder as well.

Dibakar Banerjee issued warning prior to LSD 2 teaser release

Dibakar had previously warned the audeinces ahead of LSD teaser release and said, “Making ‘LSD’ and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making ‘LSD 2’, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer. If you are not an adult then do not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer.” LSD as a franchise focuses on the uncomfortable realities of society. The new teaser once again attempts at pushing the envelope with its mature theme.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, releases in theatres on April 19, 2024. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

