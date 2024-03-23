Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor wish Smriti Irani on her birthday: ‘I always look up to you’

Actor Mouni Roy and producer Ekta Kapoor took to their Instagram to wish Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star and Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani on her birthday. They shared sweet notes for the actor-politician, writing just how important she is to them. (Also Read: Smriti Irani recalls working at McDonald’s for ₹1800 per month, shares how Ekta Kapoor cast her as Tulsi Virani) Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor penned sweet notes wishing Smriti Irani on her birthday(Instagram)

‘Always learning from you’

Mouni wrote that she always looked up to Smriti, calling her a ‘role model.’ Sharing pictures of her sitting in Smriti’s lap, all smiles, Mouni wrote, “Always learning from you, always look upto you, always a role model you are, I love you and pray to god you are the happiest & healthiest. You are gods favourite daughter. Happy happyyyyy birthday my dearest Smriti di @smritiiraniofficial. (sic)”

‘May you grow strength to strength’

Producer Ekta also shared a video, which is a compilation of clips featuring Smriti. She added the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi theme song to the video, wishing Smriti on her birthday. She wrote, “Happie bday my darling friend. Sister family ex colleague! Ravie n I wish u d best !!! May u grow strength to strength n make all@of us proud with out loosing that mad wit of urs happieeee bday smrits @zohrirani apni mummy ko mere taraf se cake zaroor khilana. (sic) (Please feed your mom cake on my behalf.)”

Smriti’s relationship with Mouni and Ekta

For the unversed, Smriti and Mouni worked in Ekta’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti played the main lead Tulsi Virani, while Mouni played Krishna Tulsi Virani. The show initially had Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi’s husband Mihir Virani, who was later replaced by Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy. Ekta produced the show under Balaji Telefilms and the show ran from 2000-2008. The show was a massive success, even including time-jumps through the years to bring in new characters.

