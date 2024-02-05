Smriti Irani’s throwback pic lights up Instagram. Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi react

Union Minister Smriti Irani often treats her Instagram followers to a variety of posts, ranging from trips down memory lane to witty posts and participation in social media trends. The minister has now shared a throwback picture of herself, and it has delighted people. The post has also received comments from celebrities like Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul. Celebrities like Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul reacted to the picture shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani’s post comes at a time when people are sharing pictures of themselves on social media from when they were 21 years old. The picture shared by Smriti Irani is from her acting days. It shows her in a floral outfit with her hair styled in soft curls. She added the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho to the post.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani below:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 34,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“A rose is a rose is a rose,” commented actor Mouni Roy.

Actor Mandira Bedi also reacted to the picture and wrote, “Wow! That is such a sweet picture.”

“Arey wah!” wrote actor Maniesh Paul on Smriti Irani’s Instagram post.

Check out how people reacted to this post shared by Smriti Irani here:

“So beautiful,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Graceful then and now.”

“So pretty,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Beautiful as always. Lots of love and respect.”

