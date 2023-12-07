Smriti Irani meets PM Modi with her dad, says it feels like…

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a picture of that shows her meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her dad Ajay Kumar Malhotra. In her signature witty style, she also shared how she felt about her ‘boss’ and her father meeting each other. The post has prompted many to share varied reactions, including Ekta Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The image shows Smriti Irani and her dad sitting opposite PM Modi. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

“When THE BOSS meets THE FATHER… and you pray they don’t exchange complaints about you. #PTM chal rahi hai,” Irani wrote as she shared a picture. The photo shows her and her father sitting opposite the prime minister.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at this post by Smriti Irani:

The post was shared about an hour ago. Since then, it has collected close to 28,000 likes. The share has also collected varied comments from people.

What did people say about Smriti Irani’s post?

“Dad is looking very handsome,” posted Ekta Kapoor. To which, Irani replied, “I’ll tell him”. Sonu Sood also reacted to the post and added, “Lots of praises for this good student. Aapki beti badi mehnat karti hai, badi acchi taalim di hai apne [Your daughter is a hard worker, you have taught her well].”

“Ye to PTM he ho raha hai [This is PTM],” joked a third. “PTM would be the right caption,” agreed a fourth. “Proud father,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.