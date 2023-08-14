Smriti Irani’s heartwarming reply to Instagram user who wrote to her about mom's passing

Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram stories to conduct a Question and Answer session with her followers. She wrote, “Question answer karna hai?” and posted a picture of herself, inviting people to join the session. People asked her various questions and also shared stories. Her reply to an Instagram user who wrote to her about mother's passing may leave you emotional. Smriti Irani posted this image on Instagram stories, inviting her followers for a Q&A session. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

An Insta user wrote, “My mumma was your biggest fan. Last month she passed away. Whenever I see you, I miss my mum,” the individual wrote. Smriti Irani replied, “I'm sorry for your loss knowing how all mothers are. I'm sure she loves you a lot and is proud of you. I speak of her in the present because she lives in you and her memories of you, together take care of yourself. God bless you”.

Reply by Smriti Irani during an Instagram Question and Answer session. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Another question asked by an Instagram user during the session received a reply from Irani that can be considered as a life lesson. “Ma'am, do you miss your old TV days, when you cemented your position in the industry?” the individual asked. Smriti Irani replied, “I don't live in the vortex of 'I wish'. It was great while it lasted, will it ever be again? Time will tell because life teaches you never say never".

What Smriti Irani replied when asked about her acting days. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

What are your thoughts on these replies by Smriti Irani? What would you like to ask her during a Question and Answer session?