Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to fan asking to crack ‘funny and dumb joke’ will make you go ROFL

Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan replied in his own witty style when a fan asked him to crack a ‘funny and dumb joke’.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a witty reply to a fan who asked him to crack a joke. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
ByArfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan frequently conducts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter to interact with fans and followers. Recently, the actor held yet another session and answered a few light-hearted questions directed at him. From sharing about his retirement from Bollywood to dismissing ‘bogus’ reports of him owning luxury cars to talking about his pets, King Khan spilt the beans on his personal and professional life. Not just this, the actor even cracked a joke in his signature style at a fan’s request.

“So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins),” wrote Shah Rukh Khan while inviting his fans and followers on Twitter.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Twitter user Yusraaaa asked Shah Rukh Khan to crack a joke. They wrote, “Crack a funny and dumb joke!! #DontAskSRK #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his wit, replied, “There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s reply below:

Since being shared a day ago, SRK’s reply has received over 9.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated over 21,700 likes and a plethora of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

“We also get what we don’t deserve,” posted a Twitter user. “And this one’s really funny!!” added another. A third shared, “In fact it’s the world’s oldest and most authentic restaurant. I think your wit is contagious.” “And you deserve only love,” joined a fourth. “That’s deep not a dumb joke… but a fab one,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Awesome.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

srk shah rukh khan
