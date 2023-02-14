Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan is winning the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of his comeback film Pathaan which hit the theatres on January 25. As Pathaan continues to rule the box office, the actor conducted yet another question-and-answer session on Twitter to interact with his fans and followers on Valentine’s day. Soon, people bombarded him with questions. Amid those, a fan’s tweet caught the actor’s attention, and as expected, SRK had a witty reply for them.

It all started when SRK shared a post inviting Tweeple for an ‘Ask SRK’ session. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please…. let’s start!” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

A Twitter user shared a video of cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja trying the hook step of Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on the field during the innings break of the recently concluded India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur last week. He also asked the actor to share his thoughts on their dance. “Say some words on Pathaan dance,” the Twitter user asked. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

Take a look at the post below:

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Since being shared a few minutes ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s reply has collected over 44,000 views and over 4,200 likes. It has also received several comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

“Why does my face always transform into a smile when you do anything or nothing!!! Can’t help it!” wrote a Twitter user. “Will you be my valentine?” posted another with a heart emoticon. “Cricket King and Bollywood King,” commented a third. “Take them in the Kolkata Knight Riders team,” suggested a fourth.

