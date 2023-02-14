Bansuri Swaraj remembers mom Sushma Swaraj on her 71st birth anniversary

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, took to Twitter to mark her mother’s 71st birth anniversary. She shared a throwback picture of Sushma Swaraj and a heartfelt note.

Bansuri Swaraj shared the note in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Mom @SushmaSwaraj Heartiest congratulations on your birthday. Words are not enough to express how much I miss you and even language short fall to express my feelings. This is for sure that your affection, blessings, culture, and education will always pave my way. Happy Birthday ma #SushmaSwaraj.” The picture shows Sushma Swaraj sitting on a sofa and cutting a cake.

Take a look at her tweet below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 13,600 likes and over 1,070 retweets. Many also posted comments to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people wrote in the tweet’s comments section:

Bombay High Court lawyer Abha Singh wrote, “Your mother was amazing @BansuriSwaraj.” Siddarth Pai, son of T.V. Mohandas Pai, also commented on the post. He wrote, “My humble tributes to India’s one of the best external affairs ministers.” An individual posted, “Remembering my most favourite women politician and the iron lady of modern India on her birth anniversary. ” “Happy birthday Sushma ji. Aap aaj bhi jeevit hai hamare sneh me (you’re still alive in our affection),” shared another. A third added, “Happy Birthday !!!Sushma Ji Ko Naman.” “Your mother is an inspiration to so many women, Bansuri,” expressed a fourth.

Sushma Swaraj, BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister, died on August 6, 2019, at 67, following a cardiac arrest. She started as an MLA at 25 in the 1977 Haryana elections and, since then, held many state-level positions, including the chief minister of Delhi.

