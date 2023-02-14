Home / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he gifted to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine’s Day

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he gifted to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine’s Day

trending
Published on Feb 14, 2023 04:11 PM IST

During an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gifted to his wife, Gauri Khan, on their first Valentine’s Day.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991.
ByArfa Javaid

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan have been happily married for over three decades now. Parents to three, they are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. On Valentine’s Day, the actor held an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter for a few minutes and responded to the questions directed at him. While many congratulated him on Pathaan’s success, others asked about his plans on Valentine’s Day. Amid them, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his gift to his wife, Gauri Khan, on their first Valentine’s Day. SRK took no time and responded to the question. The actor’s reply soon grabbed a lot of attention, and many went gaga over his choice of gift.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan is winning the Internet)

It all started when Shah Rukh Khan invited his fans and followers for fun ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. SRK tweeted, “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun, please…. let’s start!”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Twitter user Sadhika Mill asked SRK during the question and answer session about his first gift to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine’s Day. They wrote, “What was your first gift for Valentine’s Day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think….”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s reply below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s reply has raked over 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many also flocked to the comments section to share their thought.

Here’s what people posted:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to The God of hearts,” wrote a Twitter user. Another enquired, “What are you gifting her this year?” “Aww you two are the cutest,” expressed a third. “Awww,” commented a fourth with a teary-eyed emoticon. “Ooooo wow how sweet,” posted a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
shah rukh khan srk gauri khan twitter + 2 more
shah rukh khan srk gauri khan twitter + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out