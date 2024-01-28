Lola Kutty makes a comeback, and Smriti Irani couldn’t keep calm. Says ‘influential influencer…’

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to her Instagram story to share a video featuring Anu Menon, the VJ turned actor and comedian best known as Lola Kutty. Wondering why? Well, Menon’s character, Lola Kutty, made a comeback after many years. Smriti Irani, being a true fan, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared her joy with her followers on Instagram. Smriti Irani shared Lola Kutty's video on her Instagram story with a witty caption. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial and @exlolakutty)

She shared the video on her Instagram story with the text, “The most influential influencer influencing influencers influencing an influential generation.”

Screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story. (X/@smritiiraniofficial)

The video that Irani posted on Instagram was shared by Menon with the caption, “Lola’s upset Lollapalooza ignored her. But she isn’t bitter.”

The video shows Lola Kutty complaining about not being invited to a music festival Lollapalooza ‘named after her’. She further expresses that she loves music and used to work for a music channel.

Lola Kutty shared the video five days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 7.1 lakh views. The share has also garnered numerous likes and reshares. The video has also received numerous comments, including one from Lollapalooza India. It reads, “How could we forget?”

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Wow! Lola is back. The world needs more doses of Lola Kutty. Please keep it coming,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The legend Lola Kutty and iconic Channel V days.”

“Lola is back! 2024 will be a great year!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Lola is the coolest. Want to see more of Lola.”

“Nostalgia strikes back!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Oh how I’ve missed this legend! Welcome back Ms Kutty.”

“Petition to invite you to every concert. The universe is conspiring,” chimed in a seventh.