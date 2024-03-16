Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on online filth, ‘hatred’ spread against her: ‘…just like your mother, sister’

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, broke silence on social-media trolling on Saturday. She posted a video on her Instagram handle where she hit back at the trolls with a strongly worded statement as she opened up about the backlash she had endured over a recently shared photograph. Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree breaks silence on social media trolling(Instagram/@dhanashree9)

Dhanashree, more recently, faced criticism after a picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar during her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 did not go down well with Chahal's fans on social media as they fumed and ridiculed her.

In the video shared on Instagram, the 27-year-old revealed that the incident left her deeply disturbed as it affected her family.

“How are you feeling about this? It’s that simple to ask and be a human first, than to put forward certain verdicts or opinions. I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes. This definitely had a lot of maturity or ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred,” Dhanashree said.

“The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart out that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our family,” she said.

Dhanashree further revealed that the incident had led her to take a break from social media. She also urged social media users to be more "sensitive" and stop spreading hatred.

“So, this led to the decision of detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful. But it is also may we realise that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale. Social media is a major part of my work and I can’t give up, which is why I have gathered courage and come back on Instagram,” Dhanashree said.

“Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talents and skills as at the end of the day, we are all here in this medium just to entertain you guys. So, just don’t forget that I am also just a woman, just like your mother, sister, friend, wife and this is not done, and it’s not fair,” she said.

“And I am known as a fighter and I never give up. Here I am and I am not going to give up again. But spread love, be sensitive about a few things and don’t spread hate. I really hope that here onwards we are all going to focus on the good things and move ahead in life,” Dhanashree added.

Chahal, meanwhile, will be expected to be back in action in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for Rajasthan Royals. The leg-spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 187 scalps from 145 appearances and will be aiming to become the first bowler ever to reach the 200-wicket mark in the tournament.