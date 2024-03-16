BCCI quashes report of IPL potentially moving to UAE amid Lok Sabha elections

Amid the clash of dates with the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the uncertainty over the fixtures for the second leg of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a report hinted that BCCI is contemplating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an option to stage the next half of the IPL tournament. However, board secretary Jay Shah quashed the rumours on Saturday, confirming that the entire season of IPL 2024 will be played in India. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after former Indian cricketer Niranjan Shah(PTI)

Speaking to Cricbuzz hours after the announcement of the schedule for the general elections, Shah dismissed the speculation of staging the second half of IPL 2024 abroad. He said: "No, it won't be moved overseas."

A report in the Times of India, earlier in the day, revealed that a few top BCCI officials already reached Dubai "to explore the possibility of organising the second half of the IPL in Dubai." It was a report on Saturday morning with the Election Commission of India due to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha election at 3 PM IST.

The Chief Election Commissioner later announced that the general election will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 till June 1. The counting will be on June 4. With the election dates revealed, BCCI are likely to announce the remainder of the IPL 2024 fixture.

Currently, the Indian cricket board only revealed the fixture for the first 21 games, from March 22 to April 7. The first leg will kick off with the season opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru and end with the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The partial fixture of IPL 2024 comprises four double headers, both in the opening weekend. It will also see the likes of RCB, Titans and Delhi Capitals play five matches, Kolkata Knight Riders play three while remaining franchise play four games each.