Bigg Boss 18: Donkey’s entry leaves contestants puzzled; fans in splits. Watch

Donkey in the house

On Monday, the makers of the show shared a promo video featuring the donkey taking center stage, sparking intrigue among the contestants.

The promo starts by showing the donkey, named as Gadhraj, entering the house. There is a separate corner for him inside the house. The clip then shows contestants discussing the donkey and his arrival.

It also shows contestant Shrutika remarks, "Mai usko toilet training de rahi hu (I am giving toilet training to him", hinting that Gadhraj will be staying inside the house for a few days.

The clip was posted with caption, “Aa gaye hai gharwalon ke saath rehne humare pyaare Gadhraj, dekhenge kaise uthayenge yeh apni awaaz! (Our beloved Gadhraj is here to stay with the housemates, now we will see how he will raise his voice inside the house)”.

Fans react

The donkey’s appearance has added to the buzz on social media, with users taking to the comment section to express their views.

“Ye kya ho rha he bhai (what is happening),” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Winner”.

“Iss season me contestants se jyada ye content dega (He will give the max content this season),” shared another. “Big boss 19 winner,” one user posted.

About Bigg Boss 18

The latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colours TV on Sunday evening. Apart from Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik are also contestants the show. This year, the theme is Time Ka Taandav, which promises viewers an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future.

The competition this season features 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner's trophy, with a substantial prize of ₹50 Lakh on the line--matching the amount from the previous season.