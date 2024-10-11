When ‘happy and proud’ Aishwarya Rai cheered for Amitabh Bachchan on his National Award win for Paa
The Bachchan family cheered for Amitabh Bachchan when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Paa in 2010. The veteran actor turns 82 on October 11.
Amitabh Bachchan is known for portraying versatile characters in his career spanning more than five decades. R Balki's Paa is considered among the iconic performances of the veteran. As the actor turns 82 on October 11, a revisit at the throwback video from the 57th National Film Awards, when Amitabh won the National Film Award for Best Actor. In the viral clip the actor is seen receiving his award from then President Pratibha Patil as Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were seen cheering for him. (Also read: KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks Junaid if he has a girlfriend; Aamir Khan is surprised at son’s reaction)
Bachchans cheers on Big B's National Award Win
As Amitabh steps on the stage, Aishwarya is seen standing up and clapping for her father-in-law. Later Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also join the audience in giving a standing ovation to the veteran. Abhishek Bachchan is also seen smiling while clapping for his father as he was honoured by the Indian President.
Redditors react as Aishwarya cheers for Amitabh Bachchan
While reacting to the throwback clip, a Redditor commented, “Look at how happy and proud Aish was for Amitabh Bachchan.” Another Redditor wrote, “Paa, Piku and even Black for that matter were such monumental wins for Amiatbh especially for his age. Imo he should have won for Pink too.” A fan commented, “The pride ash had in him!” Another fan wrote, “Aish looks so gorgeous and proud (star emoji).”
About Paa
Paa was written and directed by R Balki. The movie was co-produced by Amitabh and Abhishek's production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation, Sunil Manchanda's MAD Entertainment and Reliance Big Pictures. The film was based on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria and his parents. Abhishek and Vidya Balan played Amitabh's parents in the movie. The veteran essayed the role of a 12-year-old boy Auro suffering from progeria.
Amitabh will be next seen in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The shooting of the film commences in 2025. The epic action-thriller will also feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in pivotal characters.
