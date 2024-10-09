KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks Junaid if he has a girlfriend; Aamir Khan is surprised at son’s reaction

Actors and father-son duo Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan will appear on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television posted a clip of the duo sitting on the hot seat of the show. (Also Read | Aamir Khan leaves Amitabh Bachchan stumped with question about Jaya Bachchan on KBC 16) Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 16.

Junaid asks Amitabh about his wedding day, Aamir interrupts him

In the video, Junaid asked Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, aapke shaadi k din aap nervous the, excited the (Were you nervous or excited on your wedding day)?" Aamir interrupted, saying, "Aare aese sawaal nahi puchte bhai (You can't ask such questions)."

Amitabh asks Junaid about his marriage, relationship

At this, Amitabh first made a face and then laughed. Junaid was visibly embarrassed. Aamir then smiled and told Amitabh, "Kuch bhi poonch raha hai yeh (He is asking anything)." Amitabh next asked Junaid if he was married, to which he replied in the negative.

Junaid reaction surprises Aamir

Amitabh continued, "Aapki yaadon mein koi hai kya aane waali (Is there anyone coming in your dreams)?" Both Aamir and Junaid laughed, saying, "Hum baad mein baat karte hai uske baare mein (We will talk about it later)." At this, Aamir gave a surprised look at Junaid, who laughed, looking at his father.

Amitabh looked at the camera and said, "Aaj baat jo hai sarwajanik ho jaayegi (This matter will become public today)." This made Aamir laugh.

About Aamir, Amitabh's personal lives

Aamir married Reena Dutta in April 1986. They divorced in December 2002. They have two children--son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira Khan. In December 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao. In December 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.

Amitabh married actor Jaya Bachchan in 1973. They have two children--son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

About KBC

The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on the channel on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.