Vettaiyan box office report worldwide day 3: Film inches towards 150 crore; becomes Rajinikanth's 7th to make $2M in US

Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 3: TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10 for Dasara and has since done well worldwide. According to Sacnilk.com, the Rajinikanth-starrer made ₹145.80 crore worldwide in three days. Here’s the breakdown of the numbers. (Also Read: Vettaiyan box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹100 crore, is 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024) Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 3: Rajinikanth plays a trigger-friendly cop called Athiyan in the film.

Vettaiyan box office collection

The website reports that Vettaiyan made ₹50 crore in its overseas collections on its third day, registering a growth on Saturday. The film had an overall 63.81% occupancy in Tamil on the day, collecting ₹95.80 crore gross in India alone, with the total coming up to ₹145.80 crore.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the film crossed $2 million gross mark in North America, Rajinikanth’s 7th film to do so. Endhiran, 2.0, Kabali, Petta and Jailer were some of his films to do so. According to him, the film is aiming to gross ₹200 crore worldwide by Monday.

Vettaiyan has joined the list of top 5 Tamil grossers of 2024 on its second day. Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), Dhanush’s Raayan, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja are the other films taking the top spots.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is directed by Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth as a trigger-friendly cop, Athiyan, who’s known as an encounter specialist. It also features Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut as a judge who opposes his methods. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak play key roles.

Vettaiyan received mixed reviews from critics with the lead cast receiving praise for their performances. Apart from hasty encounter killings, the movie also explores some current issues in the country.