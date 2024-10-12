Menu Explore
Vettaiyan box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth film crosses 100 crore, is 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 12, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Vettaiyan box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's film is set to challenge Vijay's GOAT to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Rajinikanth's latest release Vettaiyan has continued its grand procession at the box office. After a strong opening day when it earned 31.70 crore net in India, the action drama held well on its first Friday, netting 24 crore more to take its two-day domestic total past 50 crore. But Vettaiyan's biggest victory lies in its overseas collections, which has helped it cross 100 crore. (Also read: Vettaiyan movie review: TJ Gnanavel's lackluster follow-up to Jai Bhim squanders Rajinikanth's star power)

Vettaiyan box office collection has soared past <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore in just two days
Vettaiyan box office collection has soared past 100 crore in just two days

Vettaiyan box office collection

Vettaiyan has now earned 55.70 crore net in India, the bulk of which has come from its Tamil version. The dubbed versions have contributed just 6.50 crore to the film's total. That Vettaiyan suffered a drop of just 24% from its opening day is a good sign for the film. The film's gross collection from India over the two days is 64.80 crore. It has also earned over $4.4 million overseas, taking its worldwide total to 100.80 crore as per Sacnilk.

Highest grossing Tamil films of 2024

In just two days, Vettaiyan has entered the top 5 in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. With its day two collections, the Rajinikanth-starrer leapt past Captain Miller ( 88 crore) and Aranamai 4 ( 100 crore) to sit at the fifth spot in the list. Above it are The Greatest of All Time ( 456 crore), Raayan ( 160 crore), Indian 2 ( 151 crore), and Maharaja ( 110 crore). Judging by its pace, it is likely to reach the second spot this weekend itself and may just challenge Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT for the top spot in the weeks to come.

All about Vettaiyan

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth as an encounter specialist police officer on a crusade against organised crime. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. The film has received mixed reviews from critics with praise for its themes and performances.

