Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani film opens to 58.62 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 15, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Siva's Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer released in theatres on November 14 to lukewarm reviews.

Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva was released in theatres on November 14. The fantasy-drama film opened to lukewarm reviews and is estimated to have made 58.62 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty responds to criticism of Suriya's Kanguva being loud: ‘Who is to blame?’)

Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the titular role in Siva's fantasy drama.
Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the titular role in Siva's fantasy drama.

Kanguva worldwide box office collection

The production house released a poster, claiming that the film made 58.62 crore gross globally. “Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide. Lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen,” they wrote, making the announcement. Sacnilk.com, however, reported that the film made 40 crore gross worldwide, collecting 28.50 crore in India and 11.50 crore overseas.

Even as producer KE Gnanavel Raja initially claimed he dreams of the film making 2000 crore worldwide, he spoke at a press conference on Friday and said, “I expected the film to make a lot more on its opening day, but whatever we have gotten is still phenomenal. The film still did well despite its opening on a weekday, Thursday. I expect the film to become Suriya’s highest-grosser by Monday.”

Kanguva receives mixed reviews

Hindustan Times’ review reads, “Kanguva has been in the making for several years and expectations were high given the producer Gnanavel Raja said it would amass 2000 crore at the box office. Suriya is the heart and soul of Kanguva but the film by Siva just doesn’t do justice to his performance and commitment. So, it’s best to hold off on the sequel.”

The reviews from fans were also mixed, with many praising Suriya for his performance but criticising the film’s loud sound mix and Siva’s writing and direction. The film also had a cameo by Karthi and ended with scenes leading to a sequel, Kanguva 2, which will see the actor face off his brother Suriya.

Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all south Indian languages and Hindi.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //