Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani film opens to 58.62 crore

Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva was released in theatres on November 14. The fantasy-drama film opened to lukewarm reviews and is estimated to have made ₹58.62 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty responds to criticism of Suriya's Kanguva being loud: ‘Who is to blame?’) Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the titular role in Siva's fantasy drama.

Kanguva worldwide box office collection

The production house released a poster, claiming that the film made ₹58.62 crore gross globally. “Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide. Lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen,” they wrote, making the announcement. Sacnilk.com, however, reported that the film made ₹40 crore gross worldwide, collecting ₹28.50 crore in India and ₹11.50 crore overseas.

Even as producer KE Gnanavel Raja initially claimed he dreams of the film making ₹2000 crore worldwide, he spoke at a press conference on Friday and said, “I expected the film to make a lot more on its opening day, but whatever we have gotten is still phenomenal. The film still did well despite its opening on a weekday, Thursday. I expect the film to become Suriya’s highest-grosser by Monday.”

Kanguva receives mixed reviews

Hindustan Times’ review reads, “Kanguva has been in the making for several years and expectations were high given the producer Gnanavel Raja said it would amass ₹2000 crore at the box office. Suriya is the heart and soul of Kanguva but the film by Siva just doesn’t do justice to his performance and commitment. So, it’s best to hold off on the sequel.”

The reviews from fans were also mixed, with many praising Suriya for his performance but criticising the film’s loud sound mix and Siva’s writing and direction. The film also had a cameo by Karthi and ended with scenes leading to a sequel, Kanguva 2, which will see the actor face off his brother Suriya.

Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all south Indian languages and Hindi.