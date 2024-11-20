Cynthia Erivo reveals why she would go entire days without using the bathroom while filming Wicked

Cynthia Erivo is opening up on the laborious process of shooting for Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated adaptation of Wicked. The actor, who plays Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba in the film, told on the Sentimental Men podcast that she would skip going to the bathroom on long days of shoot that would last for more than 12 hours. That is because after putting on her costume and harnesses for the stunt scenes, it would take more time to change for such breaks. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Wicked actor Michelle Yeoh: I would love to act in an Indian movie) Cast member Cynthia Erivo attends a premiere for the film "Wicked" in London, Britain, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim(REUTERS)

What Cynthia said

During the chat, Cynthia said: “There were two or three different harnesses for different stunts. Those days were really interesting because once you’re in the harness, you don’t want to come out of the harness because it takes forever to get everything prepped again — the wires and whatnot. Those days can be really big. They can be really exhausting because your body is being put through the strangest things.”

'I'm not dealing with it'

She went on to add, “I don't go to the bathroom. Once I'm in my costume — and this is probably a terrible idea — and the harness is on, I'm not doing it. I'm not dealing with it. There's too many layers. It is what it is. No, I don’t need the bathroom… Let’s go. Let’s go. We’re in it.”

Wicked also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar. It is directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The musical brings Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s much-loved stage production to the big screen. Split into two parts, the first one will be released in theatres on November 22. Wicked: Part Two is set for release by Universal Pictures on November 21, 2025.