India's highest-paid actor charged 300 crore for one film, way more than Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Prabhas or Rajinikanth

Not long ago, ₹100 crore was a benchmark for any film's box office performance. Soon, it became the budget of big films, and as things now stand, it is usually the amount charged by the top stars for a single film. Needless to say, stars' remunerations have increased by leaps and bounds in Indian cinema. And if new reports are to be believed, one star has taken it even further by ensuring he may earn ₹300 crore for a single film. (Also read: World's highest-paid actor earned $73 million in 2023; has no hit in years, still out-earns Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan) India's highest-paid actor may end up earning ₹ 300 crore for his next

India's highest-paid actor charged ₹ 300 crore for one film?

According to a report by Track Tollywood, Allu Arjun charged a whopping ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule, his much-anticipated upcoming film. Given that big films like Jawan and Kanguva had budgets of ₹300 crore, this is an astronomical amount, making Arjun India's highest-paid actor. The Telugu star surpassed Rajinikanth, who earned ₹250 crore for Jailer, and Vijay, who earned a similar amount for Leo. Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have earned between ₹150-200 crore for their biggest hits, including their profit share. According to reports, Aamir Khan had netted over ₹230 crore for Dangal in 2017.

Is the ₹ 300 crore figure even accurate?

There have been doubts raised by many about the veracity of Allu Arjun's ₹300 crore 'fees' for Pushpa 2. But there is a way the actor could be earning that amount for the film. Like many top stars today, including his contemporary Prabhas, Allu Arjun has begun to forego a large portion of the signing amount in favour of distribution rights and profit share. This would mean that if Pushpa 2 manages to be a blockbuster, crossing ₹1000 crore as predicted, trade experts say he stands to earn between ₹250-300 crore. This is how Aamir earned ₹230 crore for Dangal (due to the windfall from China).

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular sandal smuggler with a heart of gold. Also reprising their roles from part one are Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Shekhawat. Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the year's most anticipated films and will hit the screens on December 5.