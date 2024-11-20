Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite at LA screening of Lee; fans call them ‘favourite duo’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are forever in the hearts of countless fans as Jack and Rose, the doomed lovers in James Cameron's Titanic. The two stars continue to be close friends in real life, and often support each others works. Fans were in for a surprise when the Titanic couple reunited for a special screening of Kate's new movie Lee in Los Angeles this week. (Also read: Kate Winslet puts often-debated ‘room on the door’ argument from Titanic to rest: ‘It was a bannister’) Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet at the Lee screening.

Leo and Kate at Lee screening

Pictures of the duo were soon shared by fans on X. As per a video that was shared by a fan account, Leonardo introduced Kate ahead of the screening, where he said, “Tonight I hope everyone bears witness to a film that captures not only the complexity of Lee's life but also the emotional weight of what it means to share the truth no matter how painful it is. Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative."

He added, "I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion to every single project that you create. So, without further ado, one of the great talents of our generation, the one and only- Kate Winslet.”

Kate was seen giving a tight hug at the end of the video, to loud cheers from the audience. Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented: “Love their bond.” “They did this for me!” quipped a fan. “Showing up for each other since ‘97,” said another fan. “My favorite duo of all times,” read another comment.

About Lee

Lee stars Kate WWII journalist Lee Miller, along with Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, and Josh O'Connor. Adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, it is directed by Ellen Kuras.

Kate and Leonardo also starred in the film Revolutionary Road.