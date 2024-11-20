Govinda walks into polling booth with a slight limp, shares health update a month after bullet injury

Over a month after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with a gun, actor Govinda was spotted outside a polling booth on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. The actor cast his vote in Mumbai during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. (Also Read | Maharashtra polls: Akshay Kumar praises arrangements at booth; Farhan Akhtar asks people to contribute as citizens) Govinda was spotted outside a polling booth in Mumbai.

Govinda casts his vote in Mumbai

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda stepped out of the booth and interacted with a few people. He was seen limping slightly. After seeing the paparazzi, the actor smiled and waved at them. He also posed for pictures giving a glimpse of his inked finger. The actor was seen in a white shirt and matching pants. He also wore sunglasses.

Govinda talks about his health

When a paparazzo asked Govinda if his leg was ok, he smiled and nodded his head. He then said, "Sab accha hai (Everything is fine)." As the paparazzi called him by his nickname, Chi Chi, he joked, "Kaahe chichiya rahe ho (loosely translated: why are you chirping)."

Recently Govinda fell ill while campaigning

On Saturday, Govinda was campaigning in Jalgaon when he had to shorten it due to ill health. As reported by news agency PTI, his campaign trail was for Mahayuti candidates. Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai. In Pachora, Govinda held a roadshow, which he halted midway after feeling unwell.

Govinda and his accident last month

After his accident on October 1, Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. His licenced revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged

Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

He greeted media persons and fans with folded hands. "I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.