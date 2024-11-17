Menu Explore
Govinda leaves campaign trail midway and returns to Mumbai citing ill health, month after bullet injury

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 17, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Govinda was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda. He returned to Mumbai after he didn't feel well.

Actor-turned-politician Govinda, who was campaigning in Jalgaon on Saturday, had to shorten it due to ill health. As reported by news agency PTI, his campaign trail was for Mahayuti candidates for the November 20 polls. This comes just a month after he allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. (Also Read | Govinda on shooting himself accidentally: ‘Please do not misunderstand it in any way’)

Govinda was hospitalised in October after getting wounded in the leg.(ANI)
Govinda was hospitalised in October after getting wounded in the leg.(ANI)

Govinda returns from campaigning mid-way

Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai. In Pachora, Govinda held a roadshow, which he halted midway after feeling unwell. During the roadshow, he asked people to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Govinda is a former Congress Lok Sabha MP who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Govinda's accident

The actor was hospitalised in October after getting wounded in the leg due to the accidental discharge of his gun in his Mumbai home. Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licenced revolver allegedly misfired.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged. Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. He had then told media persons,

"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted."

About Govinda

Govinda is known for his dancing skills and impeccable comic timing from his films in the late 1980s and 1990s. He is known for films such as Love 86, Swarg, Dulhe Raja and Partner.

