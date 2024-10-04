Govinda on shooting himself accidentally: ‘Please do not misunderstand it in any way’

After getting discharged from the hospital, actor Govinda spoke to the media for the first time to narrate his side of the story following shooting himself in the leg with his revolver. He said it was an accident and should not be linked to anything else. Also read: Govinda discharged from hospital after gunshot incident; daughter Tina Ahuja cries on seeing fans' love for dad. Watch Actor Govinda spoke to media after getting discharged.

Govinda speaks to the media

He was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai on Friday. He was brought out of the hospital in a wheelchair by his family members and was wearing a cast on his left leg.

Greeting the media with folded hands, he said, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital for taking care of me during this critical time. Thank you to everyone, all the politicians and artists who called and visited me. I have no words to express my gratitude".

Talking about the accident, which happened on Tuesday, Govinda shared, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, ‘What just occurred?’) I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw… there was a fountain (of blood).”

He also emphasised that the accident should not be linked to anything else.

"When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The gunshot incident

Govinda had been admitted to the Criticare Asia Hospital on Tuesday morning after he suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the early hours of the morning. The shot was fired from the actor's own licensed revolver. The actor said the shot was accidental and occurred when he was cleaning his gun before leaving for the airport. The actor was alone at his home when the incident occurred.

The Mumbai police launched an investigation into the incident even though no complaint was filed. The Crime Branch also launched a parallel enquiry into the matter and even registered Govinda's statement.

More about the recovery

The doctors treating Govinda maintained that the actor was not in danger and the bullet had been taken out hours after he was admitted. The actor spent three days in the hospital after his surgery, recovering. Dr Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, who treated him, told ANI upon his discharge, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home."

During his stay in the hospital, the actor was visited by several celebrities from Bollywood, including David Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Jackky Bhagnani, and Shatrughan Sinha, among others.