Govinda discharged from hospital after gunshot incident; daughter Tina Ahuja cries on seeing fans' love for dad. Watch

Actor Govinda was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning after being hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week. The actor was clicked on a wheelchair surrounded by his family and fans at the hospital. (Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja gives update about his health: 'Prayers worked, he will get discharged tomorrow') Govinda was discharged from the hospital after his gunshot injury, leaving daughter Tina in tears

The actor was greeted by a sea of fans and media personnel outside the hospital. Paparazzi videos show Govinda, with his leg in a cast, greeting the bystanders with a wave and a smile, before greeting them with folded hands. His daughter Tina and wife Sunita stood alongside him as he was wheeled out of the hospitals. The videos show Tina crying and wiping off her tears as fans screamed wishes for the actor.

Govinda's gunshot incident

Govinda had been admitted to the Criticare Asia Hospital on Tuesday morning after he suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the early hours of the morning. The shot was fired from the actor's own licensed revolver. The actor said the shot was accidental and occured when he was cleaning his gun before leaving for the airport. The actor was alone at his home when the incident occurred.

The Mumbai police launched an investigation into the incident even though no complaint was filed. The Crime Branch also launched a parallel enquiry into the matter and even registered Govinda's statement. The police ruled out foul play but News 18 quoted sources as saying that they were not convinced with the actor's version.

Govinda's recovery

The doctors treating Govinda maintained that the actor was not in danger and the bullet had been taken out hours after he was admitted. The actor spent three days in the hospital after his surgery, recovering. Dr Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, who treated him, told ANI upon his discharge, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home."

During his stay in the hospital, the actor was visited by several celebrities from Bollywood, including David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Jackky Bhagnani, and Shatrughan Sinha, among others.