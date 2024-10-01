Govinda shares first statement from hospital after shooting himself in the leg: ‘I was hit by a bullet, which has now…’

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, hours after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, shared the first message for his fans. In an audio message, as reported by news agency PTI, Govinda thanked the doctor who treated him. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers. (Also Read | Govinda's manager clears the air on freak bullet injury after actor is hospitalised for shooting himself in the leg) Govinda is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

Govinda shares message from hospital

Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message, "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

Kashmera Shah visits Govinda

In a video, actor Kashmera Shah was seen arriving at the hospital. As the paparazzi asked her to speak about the incident, she said, "Kuch nahi (Nothing)." Kashmera is the wife of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter, police said, adding they have begun an investigation into the matter.

Maharashtra CM spoke to Govinda

As quoted by ANI, the CMO said, "Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had a telephonic conversation with actor Govind and inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. CM has also given instructions to the hospital authorities to take best care of Govinda and ensure his speedy recovery."

What happened to Govinda

On Tuesday morning, Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday. A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

About Govinda

Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, is a popular actor, comedian, dancer and singer who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films. In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.