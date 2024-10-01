Govinda's manager clears the air on freak bullet injury after actor is hospitalised for shooting himself in the leg

Actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his gun around 4:45 am while leaving for an appointment. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently recovering. Now, after the news of the freak injury broke out, the actor's manager has cleared the air about what happened. (Also read: Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg, taken to hospital) Govinda has been hospitalised after a bullet injured his leg on Tuesday morning

Govinda's manager on his injury

As per news agency ANI, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said that Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand, and a bullet got fired, which hit his leg. Shashi added that doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now.

How Govinda got injured

ANI earlier reported that Govinda is currently hospitalised at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. The police are investigating the incident after seizing his weapon. There is a lot of chatter online about the actor's injury, particularly given the strange circumstances of his injury.

Govinda, one of the most popular stars of Bollywood from the 90s. After beginning his Bollywood career in the 80s as an action hero, Govinda settled into comedy in the mid-90s. Over the next decade, he was one of the biggest box office draws in Hindi cinema, churing out several hits. The actor also gained popularity for his energetic dance moves. However, after 2007, his fortunes turned and hits dried up with his last commercial success being Partner, co-starring Salman Khan. Govinda has not been seen on the big screen over the last half a decade.

Govinda is also a politician having served as Member of Parliament once. He is currently in the Shiv Sena, which he joined earlier this year.

This is a developing story