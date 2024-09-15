Govinda's fan pretended to be a maid and stayed at his home for 20 days, reveals actor's wife Sunita Ahuja

Govinda has a huge fan following and went to insane lengths to be in touch with him, said his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Sunita appeared on the Timeout With Ankit podcast to share one such crazy incident when a fan of the actor pretended to be a maid and stayed inside their house for 20 days. (Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals his reaction to criticism of his faltering career: 'Mere ghar me mere dushman hain') Govinda's wife Sunita recently shared a fan incident.

What Sunita said

During the chat, she said in Hindi, “There was a fan who disguised herself as a househelp. I was like she does not look like one, and could not even do the dishes. I told my mother-in-law about this, and was going crazy to know more about her. Eventually, we got to know she was some minister’s daughter and a Govinda fan.”

She went on to add, "This girl used to stay up for Govinda! Then I found out about her. She finally broke down in tears and confessed that she was a huge fan of Govinda. Then her father came, and brought four cars filled with politicians with him. I think she worked with us for about 20 days. This is the kind of fan following he had. This is the type of fans he had. I was very young then… and there were times when we used to go to international tours where I saw female fans faint at the sight of him.”

More details

Govinda was hugely popular as a comedy hero in the 90s. Some of his hit comedy films include Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999) and Jodi No 1 (2001). In the 2000s, he acted in films like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), and Life Partner (2009).