Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg, taken to hospital

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda on Tuesday accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to a hospital. Actor Govinda in Thane ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

According to initial reports, he accidentally shot himself with his revolver this morning. He sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Govinda was reportedly cleaning the weapon in his Mumbai house. The bullet hit his knee.

The incident took place at around 5 am this morning.

Govinda is admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His revolver fell from his hand and a bullet was accidentally fired.

The doctors have removed the bullet from his leg. His condition is fine, Sinha added.

