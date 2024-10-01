Menu Explore
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg, taken to hospital

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Govinda was reportedly cleaning the weapon in his Mumbai house.

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda on Tuesday accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to a hospital.

Actor Govinda in Thane ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )
Actor Govinda in Thane ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

According to initial reports, he accidentally shot himself with his revolver this morning. He sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Govinda was reportedly cleaning the weapon in his Mumbai house. The bullet hit his knee.

The incident took place at around 5 am this morning.

Govinda is admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His revolver fell from his hand and a bullet was accidentally fired.

The doctors have removed the bullet from his leg. His condition is fine, Sinha added.

"Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now," the manager told ANI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
