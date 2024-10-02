Police 'not convinced' by Govinda's version after questioning in shooting incident but rule out foul play: Report

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the incident involving actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off. But the Crime Branch has also launched a parallel enquiry into the incident. Officials of the Crime Branch met the actor at the hospital on Wednesday and as per reports, were not convinced by his version of events. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha puts to rest conspiracy theories around Govinda's gunshot injury) Govinda sustained leg injuries on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

Police doubt Govinda's version of events

News agency PTI has reported that a crime branch team, led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident. The actor maintains that the gun fell and accidentally discharged a round that hit him in the leg. Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

A News 18 report cited unnamed sources, who said that while the police have ruled out any foul play in the incident, “they are not fully convinced by Govinda’s story”. The report states that they may record Govinda's statement again. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.

What is Govinda's version?

The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee. A police official told PTI that the revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and misfired, as per the actor.

After the incident, Govinda, who was one of the leading stars of Bollywood in the 90s, issued a statement informing his fans he was doing better.

A ruling star of Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades. In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades.

The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.