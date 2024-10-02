'There are no ifs and buts': Shatrughan Sinha puts to rest conspiracy theories around Govinda's gunshot injury

Film director David Dhawan, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, and actor Shatrughan Sinha were among the Bollywood celebs who paid a visit to injured actor Govinda at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. Govinda was admitted to the hospital when he sustained an injury earlier in the day after his revolver accidentally went off at his home. (Also read: Govinda shares first statement from hospital after shooting himself in the leg) Shatrughan Sinha visited Govinda in the hospital

Govinda has been admitted to the CritCare Hospital in Mumbai. Tina Ahuja, the actor's daughter, earlier reached CritCare Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on her father. Kashmera Shah, the wife of Govinda's estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek, also met the actor and Shiv Sena leader.

Shatrughan Sinha on Govinda

After meeting Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha spoke to the media and said, “He is stable, his condition is good...It was an accident. There are no ifs and buts in accidents...He received treatment.”

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde reached out to actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda via phone call to inquire about his health and wished him a swift recovery. The chief minister also instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda receives the best possible care during his recovery, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The CMO also issued a statement that read, “I contacted Govinda and inquired about his health. I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public.”

How Govinda got injured

The incident took place around 4.45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, “Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital.”

Govinda's health update

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda's injury was not serious, but he was admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar, said that Govinda is improving and is in stable condition. "His condition is better. He will stay in the hospital for two to three days. The bullet has been removed, and he is feeling relieved. We pray for his speedy recovery," he said, thanking everyone for their good wishes.

Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and beloved actors, who made his acting debut in the mid-1980s and started his career in action and drama films. Over the years, the actor became a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.

With inputs from ANI