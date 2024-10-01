Govinda's doctor says he got 8-10 stitches, likely to be discharged in two days; actor's daughter visits dad in hospital

Dr Agarwal, who treated Govinda after his leg injury at the Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, gave a health update on the actor. Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, also visited her father in the hospital, where he was admitted following the accident. The actor's brother also spoke about him. (Also Read | Kashmera Shah puts aside family feud, rushes to meet uncle Govinda in hospital after shooting incident) Govinda's daughter visited him in the hospital hours after his accident.

Govinda's doctor gives update about his health

Dr Agarwal told the media that Govinda is doing well adding that he got "around 8-10 stitches." Talking about when the actor is likely to be discharged, the doctor said, "I think maximum couple of days, maybe do din mein (in two days)." When asked where did Govinda hurt himself, the doctor said, "Jo ghutne hota hai usse do inch niche (Two inches below the knee)."

Tina Ahuja visits her father

Several videos and pictures of Tina outside the hospital emerged on social media platforms. In a video shared by a paparazzi, Tina, dressed in a pink outfit, matching cap and dark sunglasses, sat in the car. She didn't interact with the media and, after meeting her father, went back.

Earlier, Govinda's niece Kashmera Shah also visited him in the hospital. The actor was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

Govinda's brother speaks about actor

Speaking with the media, Govinda's brother Kirti Kumar said, "Woh theek hojaye toh aaj sham ko hi ghar chale jaaye. Itna hopeful toh hai. Paer k anguthe mein goli lagi hai. Woh jarahe the, apna revolver check karrahe the. Haath se revolver niche gir gaya isse goli chal gayi...Woh improve karrahe hai (If he gets well, we will take him home today evening. We are that hopeful. The bullet hit his big toe. He was going and before that, he checked his revolver. It fell on the ground and he got shot)."

Govinda shared an audio message

A few hours after he was admitted to the hospital, Govinda issued a statement informing his fans he was doing better. "With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the actor said.

What happened to Govinda

The accident happened around 4.45 am when he was about to leave home to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, according to his manager Shashi Sinha. The trigger of the licensed revolver got pushed accidentally while the actor was keeping it in the cupboard. A bullet then hit his leg.