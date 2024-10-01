Kashmera Shah puts aside family feud, rushes to meet uncle Govinda in hospital after shooting incident

Actor Kashmera Shah was seen visiting her uncle-actor Govinda at the CritCare Hospital in Mumbai despite their ongoing family feud. In the early hours of Tuesday, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. (Also Read | Govinda shares first statement from hospital after shooting himself in the leg) Kashmera Shah met injured Govinda in hospital.

Kashmera visits Govinda amid family feud

On Tuesday, as Kashmera stepped out of her car outside the hospital, the paparazzi asked her to speak about Govinda and the incident. She said, "Kuch nahi (Nothing)" and quickly walked inside the hospital.

Kashmera is the wife of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek. Neither Kashmera nor Krushna share a good relationship with Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja. Over the last few years, they have made negative remarks about each other despite efforts to mend their equation.

Govinda shares message for fans and well-wishers

On Tuesday, hours after getting admitted to the hospital, Govinda shared an audio message for his fans in Hindi. He said, "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

The incident took place around 4.45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Maharashtra CM extends help to Govinda

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said, "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery. I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema and has brought joy to millions through his performances. We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health," the CM added.

Shiv Sena member Deepak Sawant told India Today, "I want to inform all his fans that he's absolutely fine, and there's no need to worry. This was an accident. He will be discharged in 48 hours. The doctors have done their job well. His family members are inside, and they are all happy about his progress."