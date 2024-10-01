Krushna Abhishek gives update on Govinda’s health; Arbaaz Khan and Arshad Warsi wish for his speedy recovery

Veteran actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his revolver. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as his nephew, actor Krushna Abhishek, has provided an update on his health update sharing that he is recovering well. Also read: Govinda's doctor says he got 8-10 stitches, likely to be discharged in two days; actor's daughter visits dad in hospital On Tuesday morning, Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg.

Health update

Krushna took to his Instagram handle to talk about Govinda’s well-being. In the post, he wrote, "Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in (red heart emojis)."

In fact, his wife Kashmera Shah was seen arriving at the hospital to visit him amid the family feud. As the paparazzi asked her to speak about the incident, she said, "Kuch nahi (Nothing)."

According to Dr Agarwal, who treated Govinda after his leg injury at the Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, he got "around 8-10 stitches”. Talking about when the actor is likely to be discharged, the doctor said, "I think maximum couple of days, maybe do din mein (in two days)." When asked where did Govinda hurt himself, the doctor said, "Jo ghutne hota hai usse do inch niche (Two inches below the knee)."

Good wishes come in

The industry is in shock after the mishap. Arshad Warsi and Arbaaz Khan called it an unfortunate incident. They expressed their views at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

Arshad said, “Unfortunate hai… I mean very unfortunate aisa hona nahi chahiye. I mean we all feel very bad actually. We were talking about this outside ke I said yaar ye to bahut hi unfortunate hai and I don’t know ajeeb sa ittefaq hai ye (It’s a weird coincidence) shouldn’t have happened. "

Arbaaz agreed to it, and added, “What Arshad says is absolutely right ke bahut hi unfortunate incident hai”. They wished him well and prayed for his saftey and good health.

Govinda's message from hospital

Govinda, hours after the accident, shared the first message for his fans. In an audio message, he thanked the doctor who treated him.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

What happened to Govinda

On Tuesday morning, Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday. A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."