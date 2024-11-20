Shraddha Kapoor mobbed for selfies by polling booth workers as she steps out to vote in Maharashtra polls. Watch

With Maharashtra Assembly elections underway on Wednesday, actor Shraddha Kapoor stepped out with her family to cast her vote. In videos that surfaced on social media, the actor is seen getting mobbed by enthusiastic polling booth workers who couldn't resist asking for selfies with the Stree 2 actor. Also read: Maharashtra polls: Akshay Kumar praises arrangements at booth; Farhan Akhtar asks people to contribute as citizens Shraddha Kapoor at the polling booth during Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday

Shraddha Kapoor steps out to vote

The actor visited the polling booth with her aunt, Padmini Kolhapure, and brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. For the outing, Shraddha went for a 'desi’ look as she wore a white printed suit.

In a video that has emerged on social media, the actor, along with her aunt Padmini, is seen getting approached by polling booth workers inside the booth. In the clip, one can see people approaching her for selfies and Shraddha being gracious and posing with her fans. She is seen posing while showing off her ink mark with the fans. At one point, she was stopped from leaving the booth by some fans, following which they interacted with them briefly.

Bollywood's young brigade make a mark in the polls

During the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bollywood's young brigade led by the way as they took a break from their hectic schedules to cast their vote.

Apart from Shraddha, Sharvari, Kartik Aaryan, Rasha Thadani, Rakul Preet Singh and Ali Fazal were among the stars who stepped out to cast their votes.

Sharvari was clicked with her mother at the pooling booth. The Munjya actor looked lovely in a lavender kurta as she flaunted her inked finger for the cameras.

Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen arriving in a casual white shirt paired with blue jeans. He also posted a picture on Instagram showing off the inked finer, writing, “Matdan (vote) Done”.

Rasha Thadani was seen arriving at the booth with her mother and actor Raveena Tandon.

Celebrity couple Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani also showed their inked fingers after casting a ballot at a polling booth. New father Ali Fazal also cast his vote and asked the photographers if they did their duty too.

About Maharashtra elections

For the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections, the voting began in the morning at 7. It will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. Elaborate security arrangements have been made all across the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.