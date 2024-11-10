HT City Showstoppers| Sharvari: In a world full of trends, I want to be a classic
She's spunky, sharp, stylish especially for our Inaugural cover shoot with HT City Showstoppers.A decade into acting, Sharvari has truly exploded onto the scene
Undeniably, Sharvari is the rising star who is totally taking over Bollywood. Fresh off the success of her latest hit Vedaa and her breakout role in Munjya- a box office smash that's not just entertaining but a total game-changer she's here to shake up the leading lady vibe. Ask her how it feels to hear that she has arrived? Laughing during our late-night call, the actor shares, "It feels almost unreal. My journey has been long. and now, when people say it out loud, it's such a special moment. I'm just really glad, grateful, and honestly lucky to be living this dream. As the cover girl for our inaugural HT City Showstoppers issue, Sharvari nails the sweet- and-sassy combo, blending tradition with modern flair as she navigates her exciting journey into stardom with headlining Yash Raj Films' biggie Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt in her next. Read how she's making waves, one epic film and fabulous outfit at a time.
THE JOURNEY BEGINS
Reflecting on her journey. Sharvari shares how her path hasn't always been paved with glitz and glamour. "I come from a family with no connections to the film industry. Breaking into this world was quite the challenge," she confides. Her maternal grandfather, Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had no ties to cinema. The odds were stacked against her, but Sharvari was determined to carve her niche. "Rejections can be demoralising. I spent five years auditioning and getting nowhere, which made me doubt myself at times," she admits.
To stay close to her passion during this waiting period. she took on roles behind the camera, assisting in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Bajirao Mastani. "Being on set was crucial for me. It kept the fire alive," she says. Eventually, her hard work paid off when she landed her first acting role in The Forgotten Army, leading to her breakthrough in Bunty Aur Babli 2. However, the unexpected onset of the pandemic disrupted her plans. "The lockdown was tough: the film didn't perform as expected, and it was a setback," she reflects.
TIDES TURN
Just when it seemed like things might not turn around, she got the opportunity of a lifetime with Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror film emerged as a surprise hit. grossing over ₹130 crore worldwide. "It was an underdog story for all of us involved. We had no massive promotions. just a passionate team who believed in the project." Sharvari shares with a sparkle in her eye. She fondly recalls the excitement leading up to the film's release, joking, "We were saying “2100 crore hoga' long before it happened. The night before the release, I told Aditya sir. 1 feel like this is going to be a hit' and he was like, 'You're being naive!'”
THE FASHIONISTA
Now firmly established in the industry, Sharvari is also making waves with her fashion choices.
"I love experimenting with my style. For me. traditional with a modern twist is the way to go. Festivals like Diwali and Ganpati are when I feel the most inspired. Draping something that belonged to my grandmother gives me a sense of continuity and connection," she says. This festive season, she plans to wear a cherished heirloom saree for celebrations back in Maharashtra, where the tradition runs deep.
Sharvari's fashion evolution is personal. "Growing up. I was a tomboy and mostly wore my sister's clothes. Now, I have a Pinterest board filled with looks, but the final say always goes to my sister, Kasturi. She's my go-to for outfit approval," she reveals, adding, "In a world full of trends, I want to be a classic." It's clear that family plays an essential role in her life, as her sister's input remains a guiding force in her style choices. "I always send my looks to my elder sister, Kasturi. She's the one who sends me an approval or denial on what I'm looking like. I used to steal her clothes and her jewellery," she laughs, recalling how her fascination with fashion began through her sister's influence. "I have many stylists, but my final look is always decided by her." she says, adding, "Sometimes, I call her in the middle of her meetings and say, 'Please check your WhatsApp right now and she says. I am in my meeting' and I just say, ‘Please, please, please’.”
LOOKING GOOD-ALL THE TIME?
In an age dominated by Reels, Feeds and Posts, the actor recognises the scrutiny that comes with public life. "We live a public life, especially with social media showcasing everyone's fashion choices. It's essential to portray who I am," she asserts, revealing her perspective on maintaining authenticity amid external pressures. Rather than succumbing to the urge to conform, she prioritises "comfort and self-expression in her fashion. "I refuse to wear something that feels uncomfortable to me. It's about being transparent with my fans," she explains.
EXPERIMENTATION AND PERSONAL STYLE
When it comes to experimenting with her sartorial choices, she is open-minded but knows where to draw the line. "I love experimenting! If I feel good in something. I'll wear it with pride, especially on the red carpet," she states confidently, adding, "I also don't set limits until I feel comfortable: that's my mantra."
SEASONAL TRENDS AND FAVOURITES
As a style icon in the making, the actor keeps a keen eye on seasonal trends. She's not afraid to mix and match styles, often blending Western silhouettes with Indian aesthetics. to create her signature looks. "I love pairing a chic crop top with a long skirt or a traditional lehenga," she says. highlighting her knack for merging different cultural influences. Whether it's donning "a contemporary fusion outfit or embracing a classic silhouette", she's always ready to experiment.