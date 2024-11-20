Salman Khan steps out to vote amid death threats, greets fans with flying kisses. Watch.

Despite security concerns, actor Salman Khan stepped out to cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai on Wednesday. He arrived at the polling booth amid tight security. Also read: Govinda walks into polling booth with a slight limp, shares health update a month after bullet injury Over recent months, Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him.

Salman Khan votes

On Wednesday, Salman was spotted arriving at the Mount Mary School polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Elections. He was accompanied by heavy security.

Several videos of the actor coming in to cast his vote have surfaced online. The actor is seen wearing a comfortable outfit. He paired a grey t-shirt, jeans, with a black cap and glares.

In the videos, Salman was seen in a happy mood as he waved to his fans gathered around the polling booth. He was seen giving flying kisses to the fans as well. It is being said that Salman also took some time out to get clicked with a few of the fans at the polling booth. He had tight security around him all the time.

Earlier in the day, his father Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also spotted out in the city to cast their vote.

Salman gets threats

Salman Khan is facing security concerns after receiving threats. Earlier this month, he received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message reportedly received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room warned of severe consequences for a songwriter over a song that allegedly links the actor with the jailed gangster. It was the fifth threat message directed at the actor in recent weeks.

Over recent months, Salman has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive. His security was intensified after the threats.

All about Maharashtra elections

The voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began on Wednesday in the morning at 7. It will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.